EA Sports Pays A Man To Watch Football All Week

If watching football for a living sounds like your "dream job" then EA Tiburon's Anthony White should be the target of your jealous rage. Of course, White has to watch every single NFL game every single week, so it might sound like utter torture. Regardless of your perspective, it sure beats digging ditches.
Why does EA pay White to watch every NFL game in existence? To keep Madden NFL up-to-date and accurate and, probably most of all, to keep virtual football obsessive types — like White, who got the job with a little help from his Madden strategy web site — happy with its recreation of the sport. White's weekly three-day watch-a-thon helps him design plays for each year's iteration.
This may not be the gaming gig people hear about often, but having to watch NFL football maniacally is something people do for free. Yes, it's quite a little scam.
For two seasons I worked for Fox sports in Sydney where I had to watch every rugby union game of the Super 14 every week then watch them all again in super slow mo to get all the stats together. It was fun enough for the first season... but the second calls just get frustratingly slow and the South African games had to be watched live generally from 2am-5am.