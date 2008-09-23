EA Suspends Crecente Over Fruitfucker

Sure, Fruitfucker should be right up there for words that probably shouldn't be allowed in the Sporepedia and I had, at one point, named my fleshy shark-mouthed ode to Penny Arcade FruitLover. But let's face it, what that devious little shiny robot does to fruit does not involve even a shred of love.
Last week, months after the Fruitfucker I created with the Creature Creator got lots of attention and love (including from those inside Maxis and EA), I decided to upload the little beastie, sorta forgetting to change its name.
The result was this email:
Hello ,
Your Electronic Arts account has been suspended for 7 days for violating the Electronic Arts Inc Terms of Service. We believe that the violation or behaviour is serious enough to suspend your access to the service.
Violation: Inappropriate Profile text or Avatar image Violation type: Inappropriate Language
Asset Name: Fruitfucker
Asset Creation Date :09.16.2008
Understanding the EA Terms of Service is extremely important, should you have any general questions or concerns please review the Terms of Service here: http://legal.ea.com/legal/legal.jsp?language=en. Should you then need additional assistance, or wish to appeal a violation, you can contact us here: http://support.ea.com/cgi-bin/ea.cfg/php/enduser/std_adp.php?p_faqid=17.
Sincerely,
Customer Support
Electronic Arts, Inc.
EA.com Customer Relations
Whoops.
Re-submit it as 'FruitSuspender' or something!