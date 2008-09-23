EA Suspends Crecente Over Fruitfucker

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sure, Fruitfucker should be right up there for words that probably shouldn't be allowed in the Sporepedia and I had, at one point, named my fleshy shark-mouthed ode to Penny Arcade FruitLover. But let's face it, what that devious little shiny robot does to fruit does not involve even a shred of love.

Last week, months after the Fruitfucker I created with the Creature Creator got lots of attention and love (including from those inside Maxis and EA), I decided to upload the little beastie, sorta forgetting to change its name.

The result was this email:

Hello ,

Your Electronic Arts account has been suspended for 7 days for violating the Electronic Arts Inc Terms of Service. We believe that the violation or behaviour is serious enough to suspend your access to the service.

Violation: Inappropriate Profile text or Avatar image Violation type: Inappropriate Language
Asset Name: Fruitfucker
Asset Creation Date :09.16.2008

Understanding the EA Terms of Service is extremely important, should you have any general questions or concerns please review the Terms of Service here: http://legal.ea.com/legal/legal.jsp?language=en. Should you then need additional assistance, or wish to appeal a violation, you can contact us here: http://support.ea.com/cgi-bin/ea.cfg/php/enduser/std_adp.php?p_faqid=17.

Sincerely,
Customer Support
Electronic Arts, Inc.

EA.com Customer Relations

Whoops.

Comments

  • Jamwa Guest

    Re-submit it as 'FruitSuspender' or something!

    0
  • McFiDDLeSWiTCH Guest

    oh how embarrassing, i meant f**t fucker,
    silly me!

    0

