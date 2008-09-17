EA To Loosen Spore Install Restrictions, Reveals Sales Data

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To many PC gamers, Spore's most gruesome creation has been its digital rights management and copy protection implementation. EA's attempts to thwart piracy by limiting the number of concurrent installations hasn't sat well with users, a complaint they've expressed rather publicly. According to information obtained by MTV Multiplayer, that will be changing.

A patch, coming in the "near future," will allow Spore owners to "de-authorize" a computer that has had the game installed, much like the DRM structure that Apple's iTunes uses. Will that satisfy the masses? According to EA, those masses demanding multiple installs aren't really all that massive.

EA data shows that, at least for some recently published EA titles that require software activation, about 1% of users ever even attempt to install and activate on more than three machines. One could make the argument that Spore power users, those with three machines to install the game on, might be the one's most particular about its restrictions.

That info is just one of four myths (or mistakes) that EA is hoping to clear up, as thousands of internet denizens have cried foul over the game's anti-piracy policies. One of the biggest, software activation via the internet, may not be as dire as you might think.

While the EA response to some of Spore's biggest WTFs are definitely worth reading, the rough sales data may be more interesting to sales figure aficionados. Well over 400,000 Spore activations have been counted. Read on to see how that compares to activations for the Spore Creature Creator and Mass Effect.

'Spore' DRM Update - EA Loosening One Restriction In 'Near Future,' Offers Defense [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    400,000 activations so far? I saw over 20,000 people torrenting it before the American release date.... so much for DRM.

  • Brendan Guest

    "about 1% of users ever even attempt to install and activate on more than three machine"

    ...ok, so why are EA taking such horribly extreme measures to limit installations if only 1% of their entire userbase want to install it more than once?

    I'm getting seriously sick of this outdated logic of copyright and ownership. The entire fucking business model needs to be reinvented for the internet. Copyright laws were originally incorporated purely for newspapers, and evolved to print media and it's just been tacked on to digital entertainment without any real thought about where it could lead.

    It just doesn't fucking work!

    The only way to deal with the online factor is to offer people what they can't get anywhere else. Give them a great service, friendly and relaxed attitudes, a rich community, a competitive price and some nice extras and people will buy your product.

    Treat your customer with respect and in turn they will treat you with respect, artists like Trent Reznor have proved that if you accept your customer as an equal and give them rights choices, they will more than gladly show you the same in kind.

    Companies need to realize right now that they need to change their ways, because copyright as the 20th century knew it is DEAD.

  • Kent Guest

    ""about 1% of users ever even attempt to install and activate on more than three machine"

    ...ok, so why are EA taking such horribly extreme measures to limit installations if only 1% of their entire userbase want to install it more than once?"

    For that very REASON - look at it the other way. They see that fewer than 1% of legit users would want to do that, so if their goal is to stop pirates (which it hasn't, but anyway...), then they figure only

  • Brendan Guest

    Stopping pirates is what secuRom is meant to do; physically stopping the game from being copied. Install limits are a completely different ballgame. If a person pirates the game, the install limits are gone, and EA know this, they obviously just want to control what you can do with a game that YOU fucking purchased.

    When I pay $100 fucking dollars for a game, I expect to OWN it. I am not paying that much money so EA will let me install it once before I have to call their TOLLED hotline to unlock the stupid fucking game because I want to format my computer.

    Thankfully they at least have enough brain matter to realize that letting people install a game ONCE is just ludicrous.

    People pirate movies a lot more than video games, but you don't see Tristar or Dreamworks putting out DVD's that explode after you've watched them

  • Lisa Guest

    Most people have the whole idea of SecuRom and the x amount of activations all wrong.
    It's not just a simple DRM, it installs separately to the game without your knowledge...if you un-install the game...it DOESN'T un-install the SecuRom, which makes it a rootkit (malware), so if you don't know this, you will think it's gone because it hides in "hidden folders" and in your "Registry", not to mention disabling of some AV's ,the damage it does to some PC hardware, and stops you from being able to use legal software that SecuRom has been programmed to black band. EA deserves to be sued over this issue alone.
    The other issue I have with this type of Draconian DRM is that when you can't afford the internet anymore, you can no longer Play a Game you Paid for, and that is wrong...most games aren't played over the Net so why do we have to be connected to it. ( It's to Spy on PC users, that's why it Phones Home with Encrypted Data.)
    There is a lot bigger picture than what we're seeing here right now, this is only a baby step to the end plan. This has nothing to do with piracy, because we know that the pirates will never be stopped and it is proven once again with the amount of torrented copies of Spore downloaded so far in less than a month. Why is EA adamant about continuing to use SecuRom when they know it’s not doing what they say it was intended for and is only effecting the paying customers. I will not buy anything that is put out by EA or Sony anymore, even though I would love to buy Sims2 IKEA, Sims2 Apartment Life, Spore and Red Alert 3, but I just don't trust EA or Sony. All they have done for the last 18 months is lie through their teeth to save their neck and not a bit of concern for their paying customers.
    I'm a member at Reclaim Your Game: http://www.reclaimyourgame.com/ and we’re dedicated to helping other gamers with their issues with SecuRom and get info out to educate the public. We also have a SecuRom Removal Instruction Walkthrough Tutorial on the site for people to use and we’re in the process of updating it.
    So please feel free to visit our site and see for yourself.

  • douglas Guest

    mine wont install on either of my machines.

