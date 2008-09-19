EA Won't Rip You Off Like Apple Does

Today's Friday, and Guardian's Peter Moore week has drawn to a close. And today, instead of telling us how he killed the Dreamcast (bastard!) or how he thinks Rare is now irrelevant (ouch), Moore talks about how EA's digital distribution and how the end goal is not to become the next Apple:

We need to look three years into the future and say it's going to be a completely different business, because of broadband connections. I am not going to be at the helm of a company that ends up like the music business that refused to stop trying to sell you CDs for £15 because it was a hugely profitable model. And the music consumer says, 'you know, I don't want to pay £15 for 12 tracks of which I want two, I don't want shiny discs anymore'. And so what did the industry do? It started suing its consumers for illegal downloads and, you know, Steve Jobs comes to the rescue to figure out a way to charge you 99 cents or whatever you're paying in the UK... You're being ripped off. We're not going to do that, we're going to evolve, we're going to go faster for the consumer, whatever the consumer wants.