Each Nintendo Employee Generates $1.6 Million In Profit

It's an odd statistic, yes, but also an interesting one! The Financial Times have looked at some of the world's top-earning companies, and worked out how much cash each generates per capita (ie divide the total profit by the total number of employees). Each worker at money grubbers Goldman Sachs, for example, is worth $1.24 million. Google employees can "only" manage $626,000. But Nintendo employees? Every one of the 3000 workers at Nintendo Towers generates $1.6 million. Yes, even the tea lady.

Nintendo makes more profit per employee than Goldman [Financial Times, via Develop]