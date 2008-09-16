The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Each Nintendo Employee Generates $1.6 Million In Profit

It's an odd statistic, yes, but also an interesting one! The Financial Times have looked at some of the world's top-earning companies, and worked out how much cash each generates per capita (ie divide the total profit by the total number of employees). Each worker at money grubbers Goldman Sachs, for example, is worth $1.24 million. Google employees can "only" manage $626,000. But Nintendo employees? Every one of the 3000 workers at Nintendo Towers generates $1.6 million. Yes, even the tea lady.

Nintendo makes more profit per employee than Goldman [Financial Times, via Develop]

Comments

  • Intel Miner Guest

    And yet they can pump out the same NintenShit year after year? thank god I jumped ship when the 64 was in decline...

    0
  • Bob Guest

    That's mind-boggling. I knew I should have asked for a raise when I used to work at the local GameStop pushing Super Nintentdo and N64 machines.

    0
  • Free Xbox 360 Guest

    Wow that's crazy. They should give those employees a raise!

    0
  • Mahalakshmi Guest

    Nintendo is more productive than Goldman Sachs which makes me infer the adults are going bankrupt feeding their kids hobbies.

    0
  • design Guest

    Smells like some of that asian efficiency us Americans keep hearin' about.

    0
  • RB Guest

    @Intel: "jumped ship" ? Is your room so small you can only fit ONE console? :P

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles