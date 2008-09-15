'Educational' Meets 'Fun': Tangential Learning

I sort of hope the Zero Punctuation knock-off dies a quick death, but reader Nathan M. sent us this video, which is based off an article by designer James Portnow. There's nothing ground breaking here — the idea that educational games simply try too hard, while regular 'fun' titles can inspire learning without having to try and teach themselves is nothing new, but the video is certainly a lot more fun than the average essay. Nathan said, "I'm a 5th grade social studies teacher. I still like to play games as much as I can but I've always been disappointed with state of educational games. This gives the best explanation of this phenomena and the best approach to correcting it I've seen."

The Power of Tangential Learning [Edge]