You gotta love this new Rock Band 2 commercial featuring VAEDA and sung in the key of AC/DC. Well you don't gotta love it, but if you don't love it you're a horrible person and are going to rot in hell. So you decide.
Effing Sweet Rock Band 2 Commercial
Comments
What is the singer's first and last name in the Rock Band 2 Commercial?
thanks,
bootspur