Elevator Action Returns!

At this year's Arcade Amusement show in Japan, Taito has resurrected retro title Elevator Action. Dubbed Elevator Action: Death Parade, this isn't a joystick game, but rather, a light-gun arcade game. The cabinet has surround sound and seems to even have elevator doors! The cabinet should hit arcades sometime next year. This cabinet better play elevator music when those doors are shut.
The AM show (JAMMA) Mega Preview Post [Arcade Heroes]
