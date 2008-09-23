Ensemble Were Working On A Halo MMO

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Big news coming out of the Ensemble closure today, as Gamasutra are reporting that the Age of Empires developers were, at one stage, working on the long-rumoured Halo MMO. Seems the game was in development from 2006 to 2007, before being quietly cancelled without, obviously, ever being announced by Microsoft. Some concept art for the game's also surfaced, with a mock-up screen above, and some small character art shots after the jump. Wonder why it was canned? And if that had anything to do with the decision to close Ensemble? And if the project was cancelled, is it now being worked on by someone else? Oh, the questions, the questions.


