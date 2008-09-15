Epic Hard FFXI Boss Killed In One Minute

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Back in August, we brought word of how tough beating Final Fantasy XI boss Pandemonium Warden was. Guild BeyondTheLimitation called it quits after 18 hours of combat against that boss. That was the only unnecessarily hard boss — Absolute Virtue has also been giving players headaches. Square Enix responded with a series of changes to the MMO "to prevent such battles from exceeding a certain predetermined length of time". A group of players brandishing super rare Kraken Club took down Absolute Virtue, the other impossible boss that supposedly takes 18 hours to kill, in like a minute. Hit the jump for a clip of the take down, complete with Smashing Pumpkins.

Absolute Virtue ~ 9/8/08 [Order of the Blue Gartr Thanks, Muu!]

Comments

  • Beacham Guest

    Square Enix responded with a series of changes to the MMO "to prevent such battles from exceeding a certain predetermined length of time".

    What, like an enrage timer?

    At least this isn't a Pandemonium Warden video, I'd kill myself if I had to listen to Smashing Pumpkins for 18 hours.

    0
  • Anonono Guest

    That game looks really sucky. Why anyone would want to play it for 18 hours straight I have no idea.

    0

Join the discussion!

