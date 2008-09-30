Eternity's Child Creator Calls It Quits On Calling It Quits

Last month, Eternity's Child creator Luc Bernard announced on his official blog that he was leaving the video game business. "I've got enough problems in my personal life to do another game after Eternity's Child," Bernard wrote. Wrong! Luc Bernard has now apparently told game site Wiiware World that he's quit quitting. Besides announcing that Eternity's Child won't see a WiiWare release until later this year, Bernard is working on Eternity's Child 2: Retro Child, a WiiWare title slated for mid-2009. Eternity's Child 2: Retro is based on the cancelled GBA game he was working on and uses traditional side-ways Wii-mote held, button pushing controls. Development for this title is already underway.

