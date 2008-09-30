The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Eternity's Child Creator Calls It Quits On Calling It Quits

Last month, Eternity's Child creator Luc Bernard announced on his official blog that he was leaving the video game business. "I've got enough problems in my personal life to do another game after Eternity's Child," Bernard wrote. Wrong! Luc Bernard has now apparently told game site Wiiware World that he's quit quitting. Besides announcing that Eternity's Child won't see a WiiWare release until later this year, Bernard is working on Eternity's Child 2: Retro Child, a WiiWare title slated for mid-2009. Eternity's Child 2: Retro is based on the cancelled GBA game he was working on and uses traditional side-ways Wii-mote held, button pushing controls. Development for this title is already underway.

Eternity's Child Delayed - Sequel Announced! [WiiWare World via Dtoid]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles