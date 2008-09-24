Eurogamer Commits Suicide By Offering LBP Beta Access

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This is why we can't have nice things. A short while ago, Euro gaming website Eurogamer announced that they Sony had made 5800 keys for the LittleBigPlanet European beta, and then they quickly disappeared under a raging tide of sack boy-hungry Europeans. The sheer numbers have brought the website to its knees - I've been trying to get there simply to get the link to entry page for the story and have had no luck whatsoever, and with the key offer requiring Eurogamer registration, both the front and and back end are getting completely slammed, bringing to mind a mental picture that I will quickly put out of my head.

Still, with the site being so crowded, you might just be able to wiggle your way in their and snag one before they're all gone. Kotakuite Richie Rich managed to, and he's downloading the beta as we speak, so if all else fails you can live vicariously through him. Good luck! What do you mean this is even more traffic? We're helping!

Eurogamer Little Big Planet Key Giveaway [Eurogamer.net]

