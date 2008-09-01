Europe Gets A LittleBigPlanet PS3 Bundle

Sony think LittleBigPlanet will be a system-seller. And what better way to find out than with this European market LittleBigPlanet/PS3 bundle, spotted on the website of French retailer Fnac. It includes an 80GB PS3, a copy of LittleBigPlanet and a DualShock 3, and is going for €400 ($680). Fantastic box art free of charge.

