Europe Gets ANOTHER 360 Price Cut

Aggressive business strategy or sign of desperation? You, dear reader, decide. Because Microsoft have, for the second time in six months, cut the price of the Xbox 360 in Europe. Starting Friday, the price of the standard-issue Pro unit will be Â£169/â‚¬239. Arcades will be Â£129/â‚¬179 (now a LOT cheaper than the Wii), and Elites will go for Â£229/â‚¬299. Compared to the prices a year ago those are some big savings, and with FIFA and Pro Evo around the corner it'll be interesting to see whether they'll tempt many Europeans away from Mother Sony.

