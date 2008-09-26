Even Halo Was Affected By The Used Games Market

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The other day, we were looking at the possibility of a looming SHOWDOWN between publishers and retailers over second-hand game sales. Today, Bungie's Marty O'Donnell adds his $0.02, telling GI.biz that even Halo, mightiest of mighty console unit-sellers, had its bottom line affected by pre-owned sales:

It's hard to gauge the effect of used game sales on Halo, but I'm sure it's big. Complaining about sales when you have a multi-million seller is somewhat difficult to justify, but it seems to me that the folks who create and publish a game shouldn't stop receiving income from further sales.

Least he's aware Halo was still a million-seller, and is arguing on principle.

Pre-owned market had "big" effect on Halo, says Bungie dev [GI.biz][Image]

