Even 'The Imperial March' Would Have Been a Better Choice

Some audio-stank on Sony out in Malaysia today for the region launch of the PlayStation 3 there. Tipster Marauderz filmed and sent us this vid, which is Naoi Sudo, managing director, Sony Malaysia, taking the stage to a familiar and very not-Sony video game theme. For gamers of a certain age, this would be like Andre the Giant entering the ring to "Real American."

Marauderz said the tune was played twice. I'm wondering who got yelled at. I'm also wondering if using anything from Final Fantasy would have made things better or worse. As for going with something like the MGS4 theme, Marauderz said the launch lineup didn't include many new games. "You could say our launch lineup was the same as the original launch line up, with LESS games. Really wasn't something to write home about with the booth zombies telling people games like Lair weren't released yet."

A writeup of the launch event indicates Resistance, Ratchet and Clank Future, Assassin's Creed, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, and Soul Calibur 4 were available at launch in some form (including many together in one bundle) with everything else on some kind of a pre-order basis.

Nintendo Gives Sony a Hand [YouTube, thanks Marauderz]