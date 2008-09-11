The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ex-GDC Boss Rips In-Game Ads

The former director of the Games Developers Conference, Jamil Moledina, used his appearance at the Japanese CEDEC 2008 conference to speak out about industry plans for in-game advertising.

No longer required to put a positive spin on things, Moledina showed research that suggested in-game ads could not provide enough revenue to support AAA-level titles, only casual games.

Worse, Moledina said that his advertising contacts were finding it difficult to convince clients that games could provide enough exposure compared to advertising on the web.

Sadly, Moledina didn't take issue with the main problem with in-game advertising - the way it makes disbelief harder to suspend than an elephant in a hammock.

Moledina pours scorn on in-game ads and digital distribution [Develop]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles