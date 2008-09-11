Ex-GDC Boss Rips In-Game Ads

The former director of the Games Developers Conference, Jamil Moledina, used his appearance at the Japanese CEDEC 2008 conference to speak out about industry plans for in-game advertising.

No longer required to put a positive spin on things, Moledina showed research that suggested in-game ads could not provide enough revenue to support AAA-level titles, only casual games.

Worse, Moledina said that his advertising contacts were finding it difficult to convince clients that games could provide enough exposure compared to advertising on the web.

Sadly, Moledina didn't take issue with the main problem with in-game advertising - the way it makes disbelief harder to suspend than an elephant in a hammock.

