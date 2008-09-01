The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Fable 2 Pub Games Patch Coming, Maybe Repercussions Too

During my interview yesterday Lionhead Studio's Sam Van Tilburgh was pretty mum about the gold-churning glitch that was discovered in Fable 2's pre-release mini Pub Games.

He said that the patch for the game should be going live very soon, but when I asked him if the studio or Microsoft would be doing anything to those who raked in so much virtual cash he hit me with a no comment, followed by a "their could be repercussions."

Do tell? Is there a gold reset on our horizon? Or does he just mean that people will have to deal with the heavy burden of playing Fable 2 knowing full well they're cheater McCheaters?

