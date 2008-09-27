Fable II Online Co-Op So Not Making Launch Date

"Sorry". That's what Microsoft and Lionhead are no doubt mouthing wordlessly, awkwardly, as they let us know that Fable II's online co-op feature - one of the game's bigger selling points - won't quite be ready for the game's launch in October. Instead, it'll be released as part of an update, which they're hoping to get out "within the first week of launch in North America", so hey, while it's a bummer, it's not a BUMMER.

