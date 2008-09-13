The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fall Dash Update: Games Played

Microsoft's Gamerscore Blog has just kicked off a new series of articles aimed at teaching Xbox 360 owners the ins and outs of The New Xbox Experience. For the first installment they take a look at the changes made to the Games Played section of Xbox Live. While the information remains largely the same, the way it is presented changes. It starts with a summary, then an all games played page, and then one page for every game you've ever stuck into your Xbox 360 or downloaded off of Xbox Live Arcade.

I'm just dreading seeing the "Out of" portion of my gamerscore very time I log in. Sure, 11K is respectable, but when it's 11K out of nearly 200K, not so much. Couldn't we just tuck that number away behind something? I don't want to have to use masking tape on my LCD TV but they might just be forcing my hand.

The New Xbox Experience - What You Want to Know [Gamerscore Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles