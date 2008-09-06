Far Cry 2 Collectors Edition Gives Us Wood

Along with an official press release confirming the game's October 24th release in Europe, Ubisoft has announced the contents of the Far Cry 2 Collectors Edition, which takes the whole special CE box thing in a completely different direction. Rather than package it in a metal tin, as is all the rage these days, Ubi is shipping their Collectors Edition in a wooden box, perhaps so you can set it on fire and compare real life wood burning to the muchly-hyped in-game wood burning.

Along with the box you'll receive the game itself (thank goodness), a limited edition t-shirt in a size too small for me, an Art of Far Cry 2 book, a map, and the requisite making-of DVD. Note that nothing concrete has been announced for North America yet, but seeing as concrete would be far too heavy they'll probably go for wood here as well.