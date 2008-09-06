Far Cry 2 Collectors Edition Gives Us Wood

Along with an official press release confirming the game's October 24th release in Europe, Ubisoft has announced the contents of the Far Cry 2 Collectors Edition, which takes the whole special CE box thing in a completely different direction. Rather than package it in a metal tin, as is all the rage these days, Ubi is shipping their Collectors Edition in a wooden box, perhaps so you can set it on fire and compare real life wood burning to the muchly-hyped in-game wood burning.
Along with the box you'll receive the game itself (thank goodness), a limited edition t-shirt in a size too small for me, an Art of Far Cry 2 book, a map, and the requisite making-of DVD. Note that nothing concrete has been announced for North America yet, but seeing as concrete would be far too heavy they'll probably go for wood here as well.
Ubisoft Confirms October 24th Release Date for Far Cry® 2 and Announces Collectors Editions Content
London, UK - September 05, 2008 - Today, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry® 2 will be released on October 24th throughout all EMEA territories on the 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system and Windows® PC.
"Far Cry® 2 is an amazing journey that will take you to the darkest places of Africa where each player will choose how they play. This will provide gamers with an unprecedented experience in the FPS genre". John Parkes, EMEA Marketing Director.
To celebrate the release of Far Cry® 2, Ubisoft is happy to unveil the Far Cry® 2 Collectors' Edition that will include:
- Exclusive wooden box
- Original Far Cry® 2 Game
- Limited edition Far Cry® 2 t-shirt
- "The Art of Far Cry® 2" Art book
- Collector 50km² map
- Making-of DVD
Far Cry 2 Collectors' Edition is now available for pre-order at Game and www.game.co.uk
