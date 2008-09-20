The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Far Cry 2 Comes In Four Multiplayer Flavors

Eurogamer today hosted another of their LiveText chat sessions, this time around putting Far Cry 2 producer Louis-Pierre Pharand under the spotlight to answer questions about the fiery sequel. During the chat, Pharand spoke a bit about the multiplayer modes included in the game. The standard Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch modes will be joined by Capture The Diamond, which is like capture with flag only you're tasked with capturing a magical mushroom diamond instead, and a variation on VIP they've christened Uprising. He also discussed persistency, which will apparently be contained to the match or series of matches you are involved in, much like Shadowrun.

"We decided that all persistency will occur within a match or a define series of matches," Pharand added. "That way, gamers will have a taste of all our great guns quickly. You will get upgrades within classes and it will allow you to be more tactical in your progression, depending of the type maps you play."

Hmm. Wasn't a bit fan of Shadowrun. Then again, Shadowrun didn't come with acres of grassy plains to set fire to, so it balances out.

Four multiplayer modes for Far Cry 2 News [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles