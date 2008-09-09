Far Cry 2, Rated 15pt Univers, 57 Condensed

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

fc2_blooper.jpgAdobe InDesign* is damn hard to use, especially if you have no idea what you're doing. Though I expect the art guys and gals at Ubisoft have a fairly decent grasp of the software.

Or maybe not, judging by this rating sticker whoopsie on the Collector's Edition box art for Australia. I imagine the mistake is only on this promo image, and not the actual retail package. Well, for Ubi's sake I hope it isn't!

*I'm assuming it's InDesign. It could be plain old Photoshop, or even QuarkXPress (*shudder*).

Far Cry 2 Collectors Edition Image Blooper [The Computer Game]

Comments

  • Rory Guest

    Oh noes! May contain Univers! Avert your eyes kids!

    0
  • Glen Guest

    i've always wondered what size and style the font was in those boxes!!

    0
  • Bryan Guest

    It's Universe 57 Condensed font, size 15pts.

    0
  • Nicholas Guest

    Believe it or not - the exact same thing was on the box for my 9600GT when I bought it (bundled with Assassin's Creed) - so i guess ubi aren't so good at the computers. Photo of actual box:

    http://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]/2841894829

    Incidentally, the classification board provides all their stuff in EPS format (as well as others), which you can pretty much open in anything.

    0
  • tsengan Guest

    HOT. 57 Condensed. That'll never get past the ratings board.

    0

