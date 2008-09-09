Far Cry 2, Rated 15pt Univers, 57 Condensed

Adobe InDesign* is damn hard to use, especially if you have no idea what you're doing. Though I expect the art guys and gals at Ubisoft have a fairly decent grasp of the software.

Or maybe not, judging by this rating sticker whoopsie on the Collector's Edition box art for Australia. I imagine the mistake is only on this promo image, and not the actual retail package. Well, for Ubi's sake I hope it isn't!

*I'm assuming it's InDesign. It could be plain old Photoshop, or even QuarkXPress (*shudder*).

Far Cry 2 Collectors Edition Image Blooper [The Computer Game]