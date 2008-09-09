The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

F.E.A.R. 2 Now Actually Named F.E.A.R. 2

When we first heard that the proper sequel to horrific first-person shooter F.E.A.R. was to be christened Project Origin, a warm, immediately bored feeling washed over us. We were thankful not to have to type out all those damn periods — damn you, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.! — but lamented having another dull game title to throw on the pile.

Thankfully, amid the sloughing off of Sierra brands at Activision Blizzard, Project Origin has secured its originally intended title and will be known from this day forward as F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin. The official site writes that developer Monolith Productions and publisher WB Games have purchase the rights to the F.E.A.R. name, most assuredly helping its chances at retail. (We still liked "Dead Echo" better!)

Project Origin Renamed - F.E.A.R.2: Project Origin [Project Origin]

