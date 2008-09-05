Fez Dev Working on iPhone Game

Developer Polytron is best known for the upcoming Fez, but Polytron's Phil Fish (pictured) says the dev has something else up his sleeve — namely, an iPhone game. Says Fish:

Right now I'm collaborating with Alec Holowka on a little iPhone game that will probably come out way before Fez. It's a bit early to commit to anything yet, but Alec and I are making this cool little game that's all about multi-touch. You play as a little dose of medicine inside people's bodies, and you have to cure them.