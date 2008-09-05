The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Fez Dev Working on iPhone Game

Developer Polytron is best known for the upcoming Fez, but Polytron's Phil Fish (pictured) says the dev has something else up his sleeve — namely, an iPhone game. Says Fish:

Right now I'm collaborating with Alec Holowka on a little iPhone game that will probably come out way before Fez. It's a bit early to commit to anything yet, but Alec and I are making this cool little game that's all about multi-touch. You play as a little dose of medicine inside people's bodies, and you have to cure them.

Alrighty, then!

Interview: Phil Fish (Fez) [Indie Games via Game|Life ][Pic]

