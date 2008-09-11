The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Fight Night 4 Shown Off At GameStop Expo

Newsweek's N'Gai Croal is at the GameStop Expo in Vegas. And he's seeing stuff. Stuff that, we're guessing, only GameStop managers are supposed to be seeing. Not saying he snuck in, just, you know. Saying. Case in point: there are some games being unveiled behind closed doors. One of them is Fight Night 4, by EA. Details so far are sketchy, as it looks like N'Gai is posting via his phone in the dark under his shirt, but he says that while the visuals aren't much of an upgrade over Fight Night 3's, EA are talking up big improvements in the game's physics and AI. And...that's it. Expect more of an announcement when EA get around to actually making a proper announcement.

Any Fight Night fans in the house? [Newsweek]

