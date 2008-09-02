Final Fantasy XIII Demo May Be Pay To Play

Square Enix execs may be considering going the Prologue route with the PlayStation 3 release of Final Fantasy XIII. The Japanese demo for the title, planned to ship bundled with the Blu-ray release of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children and said to clock in at two hours, is supposed to hit in March of next year.

But after that, you may be able to get your hands on it another way — cash!

Those who don't plan on befouling their Blu-ray library with the high-def cash-in of Advent Children may be able to buy the FFXIII demo as a standalone product, just like Sony has done with the Gran Turismo series.

That's according to a FFXIII.net report, citing a forum member's translation of a Dengeki interview with Squenix's Tetsuya Nomura. Of course, the whole thing could be lost in translation, but we wouldn't put it past the publisher.

It's not like they're setting a precedent here. I mean, I own a copy of Zone of the Enders for a reason and it's not because I really wanted to play Zone of the Enders. Clearly, many people don't have an issue paying for mini-portions of games still years away, or else Gran Turismo 4: Prologue would've been an one-off affair and we wouldn't be choking on penis monsters thanks to the Spore Creature Creator.

Still, if Square-Enix does plan to charge for the demo, we hope they'll at least be reasonable about the cost. No need to add insult (overpricing) to injury (the long wait).

Final Fantasy XIII Demo May be Sold Separately [Final-FantasyXIII.net]