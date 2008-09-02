The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Final Fantasy XIII Demo May Be Pay To Play

Square Enix execs may be considering going the Prologue route with the PlayStation 3 release of Final Fantasy XIII. The Japanese demo for the title, planned to ship bundled with the Blu-ray release of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children and said to clock in at two hours, is supposed to hit in March of next year.

But after that, you may be able to get your hands on it another way — cash!

Those who don't plan on befouling their Blu-ray library with the high-def cash-in of Advent Children may be able to buy the FFXIII demo as a standalone product, just like Sony has done with the Gran Turismo series.

That's according to a FFXIII.net report, citing a forum member's translation of a Dengeki interview with Squenix's Tetsuya Nomura. Of course, the whole thing could be lost in translation, but we wouldn't put it past the publisher.

It's not like they're setting a precedent here. I mean, I own a copy of Zone of the Enders for a reason and it's not because I really wanted to play Zone of the Enders. Clearly, many people don't have an issue paying for mini-portions of games still years away, or else Gran Turismo 4: Prologue would've been an one-off affair and we wouldn't be choking on penis monsters thanks to the Spore Creature Creator.

Still, if Square-Enix does plan to charge for the demo, we hope they'll at least be reasonable about the cost. No need to add insult (overpricing) to injury (the long wait).

Final Fantasy XIII Demo May be Sold Separately [Final-FantasyXIII.net]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles