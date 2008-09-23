The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Final Fantasy XIII For PS3 Won't Be 'Generic' Due To 360 Version

We thought this had been cleared up, but it appears Final Fantasy XIII producer Yoshinori Kitase may still be getting some heat over the decision to bring the big-budget RPG to the Xbox 360. Kitase told GameSpot early last month that the 360 version wouldn't go into full production until the PS3 one was complete and burned to Blu-ray. He also wanted to calm fears that the already long wait for FFXIII will be even longer, now that it's coming to Microsoft's console.

Furthermore, Kitase wants to set aside any fears that the PS3 version will suffer in an attempt to fit onto an Xbox 360 DVD.

"The PS3 version is what is in development right now and the team is looking to specialize it for the PS3 so that the game is maximized," Kitase said in a OPM Australia interview. "And then they will port it over to the 360 and fully utilise the capabilities of that console."

Funny, we actually thought it was the other way around, as PlayStation 3 games have been somewhat lagging behind their 360 counterparts as development teams come to term with its oddball architecture. Fortunately, most of that seems to be behind us PS3 owners. If Square Enix is really pulling off FFXIII's graphics on the PS3, we're not too worried about it.

FFXIII Interview: Development Progress Update [Final Fantaxy XIII.net - thanks, Matt!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles