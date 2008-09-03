Final Fantasy XIII For PSP Is Way, *Way* Off

Square Enix announced it would be bringing Final Fantasy XIII Agito to the PSP in August, sparing fans of the series much mobile platform kvetching. And while Square Enix character designer Tetsuya Nomura says that the title is currently running on PSP hardware and spitting out new screen shots, don't expect it any time soon.

He tells Dengeki, by way of Final Fantasy-XIII.net, that Agito won't see the light of a UMD drive until after both Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy Versus XIII publish. Yes, that's from the same source as the Squenix might charge for the standalone FFXIII demo business, so have some Mrs. Dash on hand to stave off hypertension.

Suppose it all makes sense, from a publishing standpoint, but that doesn't make epic wait feel any less daunting. At least we'll all have jet packs and snazzy silver jump suits by then...