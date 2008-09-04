Finally, Dog Whispering Coming To DS

In another case of "Only Ubisoft", the Nintendo DS is about to get another dog interaction "game", this time in the form of Cesar Millan's Dog Whisperer. The video game adaptation of the National Geographic Channel television show was rated by the ESRB not too long ago, but we need box art to let this sort of news sink in. There's a PC version planned as well.

We're expecting a Nintendogs for at-risk canines, something that we hope will result in a literal underdog triumphing over adversity; not pissing on the good rug, for example, but in-game. We also expect lots of microphone directed whispering. If you're coming in from the front page, click through for full sized box art reality, perfect for bewildered eye-rubbing.