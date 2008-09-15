Finally, The Getaway Is Of Use To Somebody

Man, as a package, The Getaway sucked. But the driving parts, and the attention to detail in recreating London, those bits were pretty great, so it's good to see they're at last being put to good use by somebody. A modified version of the game's driving aspect has been used by British scientists to study how London cabbies are able to find their way around the city's winding streets. Their findings are all a bit scientific for our stimulus-soaked brains, but hey, we're sure the surviving Team SOHO members are thrilled to bits regardless.

Taxi drivers 'have brain sat-nav' [BBC]