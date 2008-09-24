The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Finally, The LEGO Batman Launch Trailer


Good afternoon everyone. Today is September 23rd and ya'll know what that means! LEGO Batman has finally hit store shelves and you can head on down there to pick one up this very minute. However, if you aren't feeling obligated to do so, we do have a new launch trailer for you to feast your eyes on. Remember, the game is coming out for Xbox 360, PC, Wii, PS2, PSP, PS3 and Nintendo DS. So basically if you own just about anything, you're in the clear.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles