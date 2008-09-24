Finally, The LEGO Batman Launch Trailer



Good afternoon everyone. Today is September 23rd and ya'll know what that means! LEGO Batman has finally hit store shelves and you can head on down there to pick one up this very minute. However, if you aren't feeling obligated to do so, we do have a new launch trailer for you to feast your eyes on. Remember, the game is coming out for Xbox 360, PC, Wii, PS2, PSP, PS3 and Nintendo DS. So basically if you own just about anything, you're in the clear.