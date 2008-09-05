First Album Recorded Using DS KORG Emulator Released

..and by 'Released' we mean 'put up on a website in a Zip file'. Say what you like about the democratising power of the internet - it does rather suck the glamour out of album launches.
Anyway, what we have here is a cracking little collection of musical experiments created using the KORG DS-10 emulator for the Nintendo DS, for a competition at MP3Death.us/diplodocus.
I listened to all twelve tracks on the way home tonight and it is mainly what you would expect - squirly, twiddly synth sounds and squelchy beats. Some tracks have quite an 8-bit soundtrack feel — Aliceffek's 'Toneworks' is great fun and would not sound out of place on a Commodoure 64 platformer — while the brilliant 'DSTennis' by A Rival is reminiscent of Hexstatic's 'Bass Invader'
