First Cooking Mama, Now Gardening Mama

Cooking Mama is a hit. Not just the gamer, either; Mama herself is a bonafide gaming starlet. So it's with little surprise that we hear Majesco are taking the short-tempered lass out of the kitchen and throwing her in the garden for another Mama series, with Gardening Mama due for release on the DS at the end of the year (in Japan, at any rate). Mama's fiery temper was a perfect fit for the kitchen in these Gordon Ramsey-heavy times, but gardening's always been a more relaxing pursuit. Wonder how she's going to adjust.

