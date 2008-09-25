First Details, Screens Of The Punisher: No Mercy Emerge

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yesterday's official announcement of The Punisher: No Mercy for PlayStation 3 was sadly devoid of real details and, maybe more importantly, screen shots to be harshly judged. Fortunately, GameSpot has pulled back the curtain on the Unreal Engine-powered first-person shooter, giving us a look at exclusive screens and gameplay details.

Joining the Punisher in his quest to shoot people in the face include Marvel B-listers Silver Sable, Barracuda, Jigsaw, and Bushwacker, we learn. While the whole thing sounds like a straightforward arena-style shooter, my fondness for the Punisher may warrant a sale. Read on to see if you agree.

Oh, and speaking of sales, anyone want to buy my copy of Amazing Spider-Man #129? First appearance of the Punisher! Reasonable offers will not be refused!

The Punisher: No Mercy Exclusive Q&A - First Details [Gamespot]

