First Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars Details

The new issue of Nintendo Power contains first official details on Rockstar Games' youth corrupting Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, reported to be a cel-shaded, M-rated 3D journey through Liberty City with an isometric view. According to NeoGAF poster botticus, Chinatown Wars looks to adopt GTA IV's use of a cell phone for portions of the game's UI, with a PDA controlling your "email, contacts, map, music player, GPS, [and]stat-tracking." Those stats can be uploaded via Wi-Fi to the Rockstar Social Club, supposedly, to keep obsessive-compulsive track of your in-game progress.

Gameplay-wise, Chinatown Wars will feature D-pad aiming and auto targeting via the R button, as well as "tasteful" mini-games — no lap dances? The arsenal is said to include a flamethrower and chain gun, and the wanted system looks to be modified to maybe shun GTA IV's "out of sight, out of mind" mechanic for one that requires the player to "disable police cars any way possible."

More details after the jump.

- True GTA game - sandbox gameplay, open-world environment, gritty crime narrative.

- M-rating

- Isometric camera angle

- Cel-shaded polygons w/ black borders

- good touch-screen implementation - "tasteful" minigames, streamlining interface

- UI based on a PDA - hub for email, contacts, map, music player, GPS, stat-tracking

- stats uploaded to Rockstar Social Club website via Wi-Fi

- finger-sized icons

- missions designed for shorter periods of play, arcade quality

- aiming with control pad, auto targeting with R button

- subtle autosteer

- if you fail a mission, you can jump back to the action sequence

- chain gun, flamethrower

- good portion of Liberty City is modeled in the game (different routes than console games)

- no probems with load times, draw-in or frame rate

- lots of pedestrians, cars, etc on screen

- Wanted system - objective is to disable police cars any way possible

- real-time weather effects, 24-hour day/night cycle

- lots of radio stations to listen to (more instrumentals than vocals)

- 800,000 lines of hand-optimised source code (hey, the people like the info, right?)

- no details yet on multiplayer/Wi-Fi features

Unfortunately, we don't have the new November issue of Nintendo Power on hand to verify these details, nor do we have scans of the magazine at the ready (because that's naughty), so we should consider this rumour for now. We'll be checking in with Rockstar to see if this is all legit while we wait with breathless anticipation for our copy of NIntendo Power to show up.

Nintendo Power - November 2008 (V234) - Muramasa, GTA DS [NeoGAF via GoNintendo]