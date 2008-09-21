The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First GTA: Chinatown Wars Screens [Updated]

On Thursday, McMike slipped you a batch of details from Nintendo Power regarding Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, which will be a bona fide M-rated sandboxer for the Nintendo DS when it drops (sometime before Feb. 2009) Well, Gamekyo (formerly JeuxFrance) has the November edition of the magazine in its possession, and five screenshots. If you'll excuse the halftone screen, which fuzzes up the graphics, you can get an idea of the cel-shaded graphics and isometric camera angle. All seven are in a gallery on the jump.

UPDATE: Nintendo Everything has shit-tons more screens at better resolutions. They lead the gallery.


Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars — First Screens [Gamekyo via Team Teabag]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles