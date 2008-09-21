First GTA: Chinatown Wars Screens [Updated]

On Thursday, McMike slipped you a batch of details from Nintendo Power regarding Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, which will be a bona fide M-rated sandboxer for the Nintendo DS when it drops (sometime before Feb. 2009) Well, Gamekyo (formerly JeuxFrance) has the November edition of the magazine in its possession, and five screenshots. If you'll excuse the halftone screen, which fuzzes up the graphics, you can get an idea of the cel-shaded graphics and isometric camera angle. All seven are in a gallery on the jump.

UPDATE: Nintendo Everything has shit-tons more screens at better resolutions. They lead the gallery.



Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars — First Screens [Gamekyo via Team Teabag]