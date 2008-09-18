First Impression of Wii-mote: WTF?

All the Peter Moore you can handle! In today's latest Guardian fireside chat with the businessman, SEGA-turned-Xbox-turned-EA exec Peter Moore talks about how he was already an EA employee when he took the stage at E3 2007 and bungled Rock Band (only Bill Gates, Robbie and Steve Ballmer knew he was leaving) or how he felt his "Things break" remark was twisted (apparently the actual quote was taken outta context). Moore also divulges what his first impression of seeing the Wii-mote:

The GameCube had pretty much failed. I was in Tokyo when Iwata-san brought the controller out and said, 'here it is!' and we were all going, 'what the hell is that?'. I was with Robbie [Bach]and I remember going 'I don't know... it's different'. But we knew that they were too good a company to lose twice in a row. But even then it was all about Sony, it was not about Nintendo, because they were so down and out - it's very difficult to think now, it was four years ago. You just couldn't picture that four or five years ago. GameCube was just... dying. The Revolution as it was called, we knew it couldn't be anything powerful. It was in the days when Sony and ourselves were saying it's all about hi-def, it's all about 5.1 sound, it's all about 1080i, and they said it's about a GameCube 1.5 and you're going to wave this stick around and have a lot of fun.

Ah, yes. The good old days. When stick waving sounded fun.

Peter Moore Interview: Part Four [Guardian][Pic]