First Look At Disaster: Day of Crisis In Action

We may not agree with the grooming choices of Disaster: Day of Crisis — chinstraps make us queasy — but we have to admit that our first look at the Wii game in action is pretty satisfying. It looks surprisingly good, not just in that "looks good for a Wii game" way either and will hopefully go a long way toward curbing bitching and moaning about a lack of "core" targeted games. Disaster still doesn't have a North American date, but it's hitting Japan at the end of the month meaning we'll know soon whether the game lives up to its namesake.

Thanks to Calos for the heads up!