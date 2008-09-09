The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Look At James Cameron's Avatar Set

For those unfamiliar with James Cameron's upcoming Avatar, the very gamey flick follows an ex-Marine's struggle for survival on an alien planet. The title refers to the main character's status as an avatar — a human mind in an alien body. Besides creating oodles (yes, oodles) of CG alien characters to inhabit the flick, Cameron is also planning to show the movie (and the movie based games!) in stereoscopic 3D. The avatar game is apparently already running in stereoscopic 3D! Cameron has been shooting the film in New Zealand, and it's about 60 percent done. Cameron's gunning to have it finished it time for its December 2009 release. Above is a picture of the set, which looks more like they're making a game and less like a movie in the traditional sense.

Avatar Set Picture And James Cameron Interview [Latino Review]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles