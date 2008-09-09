First Look At James Cameron's Avatar Set

For those unfamiliar with James Cameron's upcoming Avatar, the very gamey flick follows an ex-Marine's struggle for survival on an alien planet. The title refers to the main character's status as an avatar — a human mind in an alien body. Besides creating oodles (yes, oodles) of CG alien characters to inhabit the flick, Cameron is also planning to show the movie (and the movie based games!) in stereoscopic 3D. The avatar game is apparently already running in stereoscopic 3D! Cameron has been shooting the film in New Zealand, and it's about 60 percent done. Cameron's gunning to have it finished it time for its December 2009 release. Above is a picture of the set, which looks more like they're making a game and less like a movie in the traditional sense.

