The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Look At Uwe Boll's New... Video Game

Can't say we saw this one coming. Uwe Boll presents 1968 Tunnel Rats, a first-person shooter in which you play the role of what appears to be a very badly burned soldier, one who will fight in tunnels, fight in the jungle and come face to face with... HELICOPTERS!! Are you man enough to accept the challenge?

1968 Tunnel Rats - Exclusive Debut Trailer (HD) [GameTrailers]

Comments

  • Gunslinger Guest

    God, he just cannot write at all, can he?
    "They would've prepared you to-OH GOD THIS SHITTY SPACKY-PANTS ENGLISH IS DRIVING ME NUTS!"

    The graphics look... inconsistent? Jungle scenes look alive and interesting, but the Vietcong are filled with rouge powder and the tunnels are generic-o-rama.

    He can't make movies, it looks like he can't make games either, WHY DO PEOPLE KEEP GIVING THIS KRAUT SHAVED GORILLA MONEY?!?

    0
  • Slayer Guest

    Bad game is bad.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles