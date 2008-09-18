First Look At Uwe Boll's New... Video Game

Can't say we saw this one coming. Uwe Boll presents 1968 Tunnel Rats, a first-person shooter in which you play the role of what appears to be a very badly burned soldier, one who will fight in tunnels, fight in the jungle and come face to face with... HELICOPTERS!! Are you man enough to accept the challenge?

1968 Tunnel Rats - Exclusive Debut Trailer (HD) [GameTrailers]