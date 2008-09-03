The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Spore Reviews Are In (There Are Pros, There Are Cons)

While the online press wait patiently at the starting line, hobbled by a reviews embargo, there's no stopping magazines from getting their Spore reviews out amongst the public. And the first three are in! Two are from German mags - PC Games and Gamestar - while one's from the British edition of PC Gamer. PC Gamer, they're on-board, giving the game 91%. But the Germans, well, the Germans think it's nicht so gut. Gamestar give it 79/100, while PC Games gave it 73/100, saying that while stuff like the creature creator is great, the early stages of the game lack depth and that there's an "uneasy mix of simulation and strategy". Those Germans...tough crowd!

PC Games gives Spore 73%, talk of release date online embargo emerges [VG247]

Comments

  • Sam Sweeney Guest

    Too bad the game crashes straight to my desktop...
    I've tried everything, safemode, new drivers, anything I could think of.

    The creature creature worked fine, so wtf >.

    I'm installing it on my cruddy laptop, which has vista... maybe vista might be ok for something after all.

    If anyone has any suggestions, please do tell :)

    0
  • nubbins @QRT

    Did you guys miss the fact that Australian mag PC Powerplay beat EVERYONE to the punch? Including PC Gamer UK?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles