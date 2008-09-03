First Spore Reviews Are In (There Are Pros, There Are Cons)

While the online press wait patiently at the starting line, hobbled by a reviews embargo, there's no stopping magazines from getting their Spore reviews out amongst the public. And the first three are in! Two are from German mags - PC Games and Gamestar - while one's from the British edition of PC Gamer. PC Gamer, they're on-board, giving the game 91%. But the Germans, well, the Germans think it's nicht so gut. Gamestar give it 79/100, while PC Games gave it 73/100, saying that while stuff like the creature creator is great, the early stages of the game lack depth and that there's an "uneasy mix of simulation and strategy". Those Germans...tough crowd!

PC Games gives Spore 73%, talk of release date online embargo emerges [VG247]