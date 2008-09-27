The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

First Studio Ghibli/Level 5 Screens

In case you missed it amongst the flood of Level 5 news that hit the other day, the RPG powerhouse have teamed with Studio Ghibli to bring us Ninokuni, for the Nintendo DS. And...yeah, that's all you (and we) need to know before setting some money aside. While we wait to check the game out at TGS next month, you can check out these first screens for the game, along with some concept art and some shots of the game's magnificent packaging.

Studio Ghibli / Level 5 Gallery

