First Warhammer Brawler Footage Looks Hot

We know THQ are working on a Warhammer brawler. And that it's both "brutal" and "intimate". Now, courtesy of this leaked demo vid, we know that it's called Warhammer 40K: Space Marine and, more importantly, we know how it looks. And boy does it look great. Bearing in mind this is early, raw footage (so excuse the empty levels and clunky run animation), the way they've already nailed the heavy and, yes, brutal feel of both the combat and the universe itself should have Warhammer fans excited.

[thanks Kave!]

