Five Games to Play During a Stock Market Crash

Surprisingly, Crazy Climber isn't one of them. D'toid taps current events for a humor list this weekend: What to play when the global economy (thanks, U.S. lenders! When banks "compete" we're all hosed!) is teetering. A particularly novel selection is the shitbag advergame Yaris, which is free, encourages useful global panic skills such as hypermiling with a subcompact, and is evocative of unemployment because hopefully someone lost their job over it. Actual fun games include Crackdown and Thief. I thought someone would have picked Black, although it's unlikely we'll be back in that anytime soon.
The Five Best Video Games to Play During a Stock Market Crash [Destructoid]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink