Five Games to Play During a Stock Market Crash

Surprisingly, Crazy Climber isn't one of them. D'toid taps current events for a humor list this weekend: What to play when the global economy (thanks, U.S. lenders! When banks "compete" we're all hosed!) is teetering. A particularly novel selection is the shitbag advergame Yaris, which is free, encourages useful global panic skills such as hypermiling with a subcompact, and is evocative of unemployment because hopefully someone lost their job over it. Actual fun games include Crackdown and Thief. I thought someone would have picked Black, although it's unlikely we'll be back in that anytime soon.

The Five Best Video Games to Play During a Stock Market Crash [Destructoid]

