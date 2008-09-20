For Your Viewing Pleasure, New Skate 2 Screens

I once tried when I was in elementary school to ride a skateboard down our driveway. All I remember is that it ended with me slamming into a tree and then running inside crying to my parents. Seeing some of the things people can do with a skateboard is just incredible and with that said - Skate 2 looks awesome. We got some new screens that you real skateboarders and skateboarding game enthusiasts can drool over for a while. Unfortunately we all have to wait until next year to get our hands on the game.

