Force Unleashed: The Book Tops NY Times Best-Sellers List

Early reviews are in for Force Unleashed (the game), and at this (early!) stage things aren't looking as good as Lucasarts would have hoped. If that scoring trend continues, the game will sell a few copies (if only for the branding), yeah, but it won't set the world on fire like the company were probably banking on. Ah well. Least the book's doing well! Force Unleashed the novel topped the New York Times best-sellers list for hardcover fiction over the weekend. So, are Star Wars novels taken more seriously by their creators than Star Wars games? Or are SW book lovers just suckers? Who knows! Could be all of the above.

Star Wars Book Tops NY Times Bestsellers List [GameDaily]

