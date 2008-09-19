Forza Devs Working On Project Gotham Racing 5

We'll call this a rumour for consistency's sake, but really, this is more like a "oh, we kinda expected this to happen" sort of thing. AddictGaming are reporting that, according to "a reliable source close to the Development Studio Turn 10", the Forza developers have been handed the keys to the Project Gotham Racing franchise following the departure of Bizarre Creations from Microsoft's stable. Evidence is thin to support the claim, but then, like we said, at this stage you'd need to show us evidence proving they weren't developing PGR5 for us to take heed.

Rumor: Turn 10 To Develop Project Gotham 5, Announcement Soon [AddictGaming]