Fracture Demo Hits Next Week

A demo for upcoming LucasArts sci-fi shooter will hit the Playstation Network and Xbox Live Marketplace on Sept. 18, LucasArts announced today.

The demo will allow players to mess around with the game's terrain deformation, the key gameplay mechanic that separates Fracture from all of those other shooters flooding the market.

Fracture is set in the year 2161 in a U.S. that has been split in two by years of environmental neglect. The country's warring factions, the Atlantic Alliance and Pacifican States, fight it out using terrain shifting tech and lots of guns.

The demo will let you use terrain deformation to create cover in shoot-outs and solve puzzles.