Frontlines Map Pack Hits Xbox Live

Anyone out there still playing Frontlines: Fuel of War? Yes you, in the back. This post is for you then. THQ would like $10 from you so you can play the game on four all new maps with that other guy who is playing. I hear he's already buying it, so you might as well. Four new maps have shown up on Xbox Live this morning, containing two large-scale maps, Wide Awake and Hindsight, and two smaller-scale maps, Infiltration and Sunder. The pack weighs in at 800 points, but that's a small price to pay to get that other guy to quit whining about knowing all the maps already.

Oh, and in case you thought I forgot, arr, matey.



