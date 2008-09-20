The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Frontlines Map Pack Hits Xbox Live

Anyone out there still playing Frontlines: Fuel of War? Yes you, in the back. This post is for you then. THQ would like $10 from you so you can play the game on four all new maps with that other guy who is playing. I hear he's already buying it, so you might as well. Four new maps have shown up on Xbox Live this morning, containing two large-scale maps, Wide Awake and Hindsight, and two smaller-scale maps, Infiltration and Sunder. The pack weighs in at 800 points, but that's a small price to pay to get that other guy to quit whining about knowing all the maps already.

Oh, and in case you thought I forgot, arr, matey.


DLC: Frontlines: 4 Map Pack [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles